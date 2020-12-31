Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : Mohammed Monirul Moula is new Managing Director & CEO of IBBL

12/31/2020 | 06:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has appointed Mohammed Monirul Moula as its Managing Director & CEO. He will assume the office on 1 January 2021. He has been an Additional Managing Director of this bank.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, a man of versatile caliber has discharged as Head of Corporate Investment Wing, Investment (Credit) Committee, Credit Risk Management Committee and Committee for Recruitment and Promotion of the Bank. Earlier, as Deputy Managing Director, he was Head of International Banking Wing and Retail Investment Wing of the Bank. He started his career with IBBL as probationary officer in 1986. The expert and professional banker with a bright career of 35 long years has served as Head in different Divisions of Head Office and Head of Zones and Branches.

Receiving education and training from home and abroad, Mohammed Monirul Moula completed Masters Degree with Honors in Economics from University of Chittagong. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers', Bangladesh. He achieved prestigious certificate on 'Domestic and International Factoring' from Factors Chain International (FCI) based in Netherland. He attended several programs in national and international professional organizations as resource person. He has visited several countries including Thailand, Bahrain, Italy, Srilanka, UAE, Malaysia, Morocco, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia for participating training and seminars on banking and economy.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 11:40:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
06:41aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Mohammed Monirul Moula is new Managing Director & CEO o..
PU
04:31aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets
PU
12/30ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
PU
12/29ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 7 new branches
PU
12/27ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch
PU
12/22ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes webinar on Shari`ah Compliance
PU
12/20ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Board Meeting held
PU
12/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet
PU
12/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion and doa on Victory Day
PU
12/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL arranges doa to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 148 M 509 M 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 26,80 BDT
Spread / Highest target -51,5%
Spread / Average Target -51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Mahbub-ul-Alam CEO, Managing Director & Director
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED40.31%509
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.33%164 606
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.42%60 238
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.27%59 510
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.16.72%57 135
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ