Islami Bank Bangladesh : Mohammed Monirul Moula is new Managing Director & CEO of IBBL

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has appointed Mohammed Monirul Moula as its Managing Director & CEO. He will assume the office on 1 January 2021. He has been an Additional Managing Director of this bank.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, a man of versatile caliber has discharged as Head of Corporate Investment Wing, Investment (Credit) Committee, Credit Risk Management Committee and Committee for Recruitment and Promotion of the Bank. Earlier, as Deputy Managing Director, he was Head of International Banking Wing and Retail Investment Wing of the Bank. He started his career with IBBL as probationary officer in 1986. The expert and professional banker with a bright career of 35 long years has served as Head in different Divisions of Head Office and Head of Zones and Branches.

Receiving education and training from home and abroad, Mohammed Monirul Moula completed Masters Degree with Honors in Economics from University of Chittagong. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers', Bangladesh. He achieved prestigious certificate on 'Domestic and International Factoring' from Factors Chain International (FCI) based in Netherland. He attended several programs in national and international professional organizations as resource person. He has visited several countries including Thailand, Bahrain, Italy, Srilanka, UAE, Malaysia, Morocco, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia for participating training and seminars on banking and economy.

