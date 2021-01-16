Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

01/16/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Mohammed Monirul Moula, newly appointed Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his grave at Tungipara, Gopalgonj on 14 January 2021, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, former Managing Director and CEO, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdus Salam, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents and Nazrul Islam, Vice President of the Bank were present in the program. Later, they recited Sura Fatihah and took part in a special prayer. After that, the newly appointed Managing Director and CEO signed the visitor's book kept at Bangabandhu Bhaban, Tungipara.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 08:45:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
03:46aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bang..
PU
01/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL card holders to get discount offer in Royal Tulip
PU
01/11ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds Business Development Conference
PU
01/10ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Business Development Conference begins
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Mohammed Monirul Moula is new Managing Director & CEO o..
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 7 new branches
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes webinar on Shari`ah Compliance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46 851 M 553 M 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 29,10 BDT
Spread / Highest target -55,3%
Spread / Average Target -55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED8.58%553
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%168 536
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.32%64 310
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.73%61 581
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.8.58%60 456
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.43%47 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ