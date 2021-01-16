Islami Bank Bangladesh : Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

News & Events Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Mohammed Monirul Moula, newly appointed Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his grave at Tungipara, Gopalgonj on 14 January 2021, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, former Managing Director and CEO, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdus Salam, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents and Nazrul Islam, Vice President of the Bank were present in the program. Later, they recited Sura Fatihah and took part in a special prayer. After that, the newly appointed Managing Director and CEO signed the visitor's book kept at Bangabandhu Bhaban, Tungipara.

