Islami Bank Bangladesh : Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference

Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference

Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference on 9 October 2021, Saturday at a local hotel. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President, Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President and A.M. Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President of the bank addressed the conference. Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone presided over the program. Head of Branches, Manager Operations and officials of the branches under Rajshahi Zone attended the conference. The conference expressed satisfaction over the business performance and given direction to uphold the business success.

