  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Summary 
Summary

Islami Bank Bangladesh : achieves `Gold Remittance Award'

02/06/2022 | 02:08am EST
News & Events

Islami Bank achieves `Gold Remittance Award'
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved Gold Award in Remittance Award 2021 & 2022 conferred by the Centre for NRB. Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL at a program organized by Centre for NRB in Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on 5 February 2022. Presided over by M S Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB, Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr. Shamsul Alam, State-minister for Planning, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Professor Emeritus Dr. A B M Abdullah & Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare among others were present on the occasion.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 07:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 969 M 624 M 624 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED2.81%624
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%160 355
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.20%80 699
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.82%66 081
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%55 309
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.53%53 814