Islami Bank Bangladesh : achieves `Gold Remittance Award'

Islami Bank achieves `Gold Remittance Award'

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved Gold Award in Remittance Award 2021 & 2022 conferred by the Centre for NRB. Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL at a program organized by Centre for NRB in Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on 5 February 2022. Presided over by M S Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB, Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr. Shamsul Alam, State-minister for Planning, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Professor Emeritus Dr. A B M Abdullah & Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare among others were present on the occasion.

