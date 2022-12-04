Islami Bank Bangladesh : achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award

News & Events Islami Bank achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited achieved ICMAB Best Corporate Award -2021 in the category of Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation). Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister for commerce handed over the award to Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank on 1 December 2022, Thursday at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka. JQM Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of IBBL was present on the occasion. Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Md. Jashim Uddin, President Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Md. Mamunur Rashid, FCMA, President of ICMAB and Md. Abdul Aziz, FCMA, Chairman, Corporate Award Committee of ICMAB along with top executives of different banks, financial institutions & corporate organizations were present in the program.

