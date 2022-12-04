Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-30
32.70 BDT    0.00%
06:47aIslami Bank Bangladesh : achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award
PU
06:17aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL relocates O.R. Nizam Road Branch
PU
11/27Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award

12/04/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

Islami Bank achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited achieved ICMAB Best Corporate Award -2021 in the category of Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation). Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister for commerce handed over the award to Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank on 1 December 2022, Thursday at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka. JQM Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of IBBL was present on the occasion. Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Md. Jashim Uddin, President Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Md. Mamunur Rashid, FCMA, President of ICMAB and Md. Abdul Aziz, FCMA, Chairman, Corporate Award Committee of ICMAB along with top executives of different banks, financial institutions & corporate organizations were present in the program.
« Back «

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 11:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
06:47aIslami Bank Bangladesh : achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award
PU
06:17aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL relocates O.R. Nizam Road Branch
PU
11/27Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i
PU
11/21Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds discussion program on Shari‘ah
PU
11/10Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Dhunot Branch in Bogura
PU
11/08Islami Bank Bangladesh : Workshop on Anti Money Laundering at Narsingdi
PU
11/07Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Bonpara Branch in Natore
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 647 M 521 M 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED2.19%521
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.97%140 023
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK21.92%71 239
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.56%51 525
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.68%49 974
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.32%49 525