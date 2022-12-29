Islami Bank Bangladesh : awarded as highest taxpayer

News & Events Islami Bank awarded as highest taxpayer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been awarded as the highest taxpayer in banking sector in 2021-22 tax year by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, NBR handed over the crest and tax card to Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL at the Tax Card & Award Giving Ceremony held in Officers Club, Dhaka on 28 December 2022. Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, MP was present in the function as chief guest. Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary of Finance Division, Md. Moshiur Rahman, Vice President of IBBL, top officials from Ministry of Finance, NBR & different organizations were present on the occasion.

