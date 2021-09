Islami Bank Bangladesh : holds Annual Risk Conference-2021

News & Events Islami Bank holds Annual Risk Conference-2021

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Annual Risk Conference-2021 on Saturday, September 4, 2021 on virtual platform. Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank addressed the function as Chief Guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank presided over the function. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer & Md. Motiar Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of Islami Bank and Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank addressed the conference. Executives and officials of different levels of Islami bank participated in the conference.

« Back «