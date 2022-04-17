Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  04-12
32.50 BDT    0.00%
04/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Head Office Complex Branch holds iftar mahfil
PU
04/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Foreign Exchange Corporate Branch holds Iftar Mahfil
PU
04/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Bangladesh is well on track for adopting FinTech for sustainable growth - Dr. Salim
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : holds board meeting

04/17/2022 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

Islami Bank holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 17 April 2022, Sunday at boardroom in Islami Bank Tower. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director & representative of Islamic Development Bank and some of the directors joined the meeting on virtual platform. Other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 09:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
04/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Head Office Complex Branch holds iftar mahfil
PU
04/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Foreign Exchange Corporate Branch holds Iftar Mahfil
PU
04/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Bangladesh is well on track for adopting FinTech for sustainable ..
PU
03/30ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL steps into 40th years
PU
03/29ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Barishal Zone holds business conference
PU
03/26ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day
PU
03/26ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds discussion meeting marking Independence Day
PU
03/24ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Securities Limited holds AGM
PU
03/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference
PU
03/21ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL held Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 325 M 616 M 616 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED1.56%616
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 540
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%81 250
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%66 106
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)20.75%61 855
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%56 599