Islami Bank Bangladesh : holds board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 17 April 2022, Sunday at boardroom in Islami Bank Tower. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director & representative of Islamic Development Bank and some of the directors joined the meeting on virtual platform. Other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.

