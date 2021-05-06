Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
Islami Bank Bangladesh : Capital Management Limited holds AGM.

05/06/2021 | 04:49am EDT
News & Events

Islami Bank Capital Management Limited holds AGM.
11th Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Capital Management Limited (IBCML) was held on Tuesday, 4 May 2020 on virtual platform. Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Director of IBBL and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IBCML presided over the meeting. It was attended by Md. Joynal Abedin, Directors of the Bank and IBCML, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of IBBL and Directors of IBCML, Md. Ashraful Haque, FCA, CFO of IBBL & Director of IBCML and among the shareholders Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL, Md. Saleh Iqbal, RDS & UPDS Project In-charge of IBBL and Md. Altaf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice President of IBBL, Mohammad Abdur Rahim, FCA, Managing Director and CEO of IBCML, Abu Syed Md. Nahid, ACS, Company Secretary of IBCML among others. The meeting unanimously approved the Financial Statements of IBCML for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
