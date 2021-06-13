Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Barishal Zone holds Sharia‘ah Conference.

News & Events IBBL Barishal Zone holds Sharia'ah Conference.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Barishal Zone arranged Shari'ah Awareness Conference on Saturday, 12 June 2021 through virtual platform. Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the program as special guests. Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Barishal Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President and Head of Branches under Barishal Zone attended the Conference.

