  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Barishal Zone holds Sharia‘ah Conference.

06/13/2021 | 01:37am EDT
News & Events

IBBL Barishal Zone holds Sharia'ah Conference.
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Barishal Zone arranged Shari'ah Awareness Conference on Saturday, 12 June 2021 through virtual platform. Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the program as special guests. Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Barishal Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President and Head of Branches under Barishal Zone attended the Conference.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 05:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44 597 M 526 M 526 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 27,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Saleh Jahur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.36%526
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%176 774
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.06%73 526
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.84%70 877
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.45%61 419
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.43%56 081