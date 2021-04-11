Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka Central Zone and Corporate Branches holds Business Conference

News & Events IBBL Dhaka Central Zone and Corporate Branches holds Business Conference

Dhaka Central Zone and Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized quarterly Business Development Conference through virtual platform on Friday, 10 April 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Md. Altaf Hossain, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mahmudur Rahman & Mohammad Sayeed Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the conference. Senior Executives of Head Office, Head of Branches, Manager Operations and In-charge of Departments under the Zone and Corporate Branches attended the conference.

