    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Mohongonj Branch and 6 new Sub-Branches

05/30/2021 | 07:08am EDT
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 374th Branch at Mohongonj, Netrokona and 6 new Sub-Branches at Jigatala and Green Road of Dhaka, Kanchpur Bus Stand of Narayangonj, Gaital of Kishoreganj, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur and Mostafapur Bus Stand of Madaripur on 30 May 2021, Sunday at virtual platform. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch and Sub-Branches as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director presided over the program while Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents along with High Officials of the bank, Head of concerned Zones & Branches, executives, officials, clients, well-wishers & dignitaries participated in the local functions and also connected in the virtual program.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech as the chief guest said, IBBL has become an institution of peoples' trust and confidence in the country. In this time of pandemic, the bank is successfully conducting investment activities under stimulus packages and priority sectors announced by the government with due compliance of the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank and regulatory authorities. In this time of neo- normal, agriculture and agro-based industries are heavily involved in food security, employment, poverty alleviation, maximum utilization of human resources by the people of the country. He said, Mohongonj area is making important contribution to the agricultural sector of the country directly and indirectly. Islami Bank shall conduct banking activities prioritizing business expansion and entrepreneur development of the region through this new branch, he added.

IBBL is currently providing modern technology-rich services to its clients through 374 branches, 187 sub-branches and 2329 agent banking outlets, he said. IBBL is conducting investment (credit) activities worth of more than Taka one trillion, he added. He called upon the entrepreneurs in the respective areas to work for the development of the country above all by taking financial services from these new branches and sub-branches in compliance with the health norms. He also instructed the officials to spread internet banking and other technology-rich services including services through CellFin App of IBBL.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 11:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 461 M 572 M 572 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 30,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Saleh Jahur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED12.31%572
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%176 900
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.17%77 685
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.26.68%74 657
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.14%62 813
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.35%54 647