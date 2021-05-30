Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Mohongonj Branch and 6 new Sub-Branches

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 374th Branch at Mohongonj, Netrokona and 6 new Sub-Branches at Jigatala and Green Road of Dhaka, Kanchpur Bus Stand of Narayangonj, Gaital of Kishoreganj, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur and Mostafapur Bus Stand of Madaripur on 30 May 2021, Sunday at virtual platform. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch and Sub-Branches as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director presided over the program while Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents along with High Officials of the bank, Head of concerned Zones & Branches, executives, officials, clients, well-wishers & dignitaries participated in the local functions and also connected in the virtual program.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech as the chief guest said, IBBL has become an institution of peoples' trust and confidence in the country. In this time of pandemic, the bank is successfully conducting investment activities under stimulus packages and priority sectors announced by the government with due compliance of the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank and regulatory authorities. In this time of neo- normal, agriculture and agro-based industries are heavily involved in food security, employment, poverty alleviation, maximum utilization of human resources by the people of the country. He said, Mohongonj area is making important contribution to the agricultural sector of the country directly and indirectly. Islami Bank shall conduct banking activities prioritizing business expansion and entrepreneur development of the region through this new branch, he added.

IBBL is currently providing modern technology-rich services to its clients through 374 branches, 187 sub-branches and 2329 agent banking outlets, he said. IBBL is conducting investment (credit) activities worth of more than Taka one trillion, he added. He called upon the entrepreneurs in the respective areas to work for the development of the country above all by taking financial services from these new branches and sub-branches in compliance with the health norms. He also instructed the officials to spread internet banking and other technology-rich services including services through CellFin App of IBBL.

