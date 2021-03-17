Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL organizes discussion meeting and Dua on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a discussion meeting and Dua on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children''''s Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at a virtual platform. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP addressed the function as the chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank the function was addressed by Prof. Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman, Board of Directors, Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and Prof. Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Director of the bank. Syed Abu Asad, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor. Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-ul-Alam, Directors and Prof. Md. Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank were present on the occasion. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed welcome speech. With anchoring of Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and JQM Habibullah FCS, Deputy Managing Directors, other top executives from Head office, Head of Zones and branches participated the program.

Dr. Hasan Mahmud in his speech as chief guest said, Bangabandhu dreamed of building a developed, hunger & poverty-free Bangladesh. But he was martyred before his wish was fulfilled. His worthy daughter Hon''''ble Prime Minister is working to realize that dream of Bangabandhu. Work is underway under the leadership of Hon''''ble Prime Minister to solve the problem of food, clothing and shelter. Already she has achieved a lot of goals. Work is underway to implement housing for all.

He said, Bangladesh''''s economy has grown several times in the last 12 years. The per capita income of the people of the country has reached a satisfactory level. Bangladesh is ahead of many countries in South Asia in many indices. He said, Islami Bank is the largest bank in the country in the private sector. This bank has been making important contribution to move the country and the country''''s economy forward. He expressed hope that Islami Bank would continue to fulfill its responsibility to build a better Bangladesh in 2041.

Chairman of the Bank Prof. Md. Nazmul Hassan, PhD said, Bangabandhu was a dreamer of Bangladesh. Under his leadership the country became independent. Today, under the leadership of his daughter, the country is moving towards achieving the goals of a developed country. He said, Islami Bank has been working to move the country''''s economy forward as a development partner of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Monirul Moula said that Bangabandhu started the establishment of Islami Bank in Bangladesh by signing the IDB charter in 1974 by attending the OIC conference. At present, Islamic banking is a visible reality in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is moving towards a happy and prosperous country with its dream. Bangladesh has made progress in developing countries under the dynamic leadership of the government. Islami Bank has been making continuous contribution to the economic progress of the country through entrepreneurial development, job creation and poverty alleviation.

