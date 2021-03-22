Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
News 
News

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas

03/22/2021 | 12:37am EDT
News & Events

IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited on 21 March 2021, Sunday. In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of IBBL and Ali Iqbal Md. Nurullah, Managing Director & CEO of Titas, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of Titas signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President & Md. Golam Mustafa, Senior Vice President of IBBL and Md Monir Hossain Khan, Director Finance, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Md. Humayun Kabir Khan, Manager of Titas along with officials of both organizations were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, IBBL clients shall be able to pay the Titas bills through Branch, Sub-Branch and iBanking of IBBL.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 04:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45 080 M 532 M 532 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 28,00 BDT
Spread / Highest target -53,6%
Spread / Average Target -53,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Abu Reza Mohammad Yeahia Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED4.48%530
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.70%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.5.84%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.36%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.15%57 042
