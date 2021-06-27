Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : holds 38th AGM

06/27/2021 | 07:43am EDT
News & Events

Islami Bank holds 38th AGM
The 38th Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 27 June 2021, Sunday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen of the bank, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director and IDB representative along with other Directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with foreign institutional Shareholders and significant number of Shareholders participated the meeting. The meeting approved 10% cash dividend for the Shareholders as well as Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 11:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
