  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
32.80 BDT    0.00%
08:16aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : signs MoU with Pran-RFL
PU
06:06aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Cellfin launches Mastercard branded dual currency pre-paid card
PU
06/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : holds board meeting
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs MoU with Pran-RFL

06/26/2022 | 08:16am EDT
News & Events

Islami Bank signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with Pran-RFL group to provide point of sale (POS) service for the Cardholders. In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, IBBL and Uzma Chowdhury, CPA, Finance Director, PRAN-RFL Group signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations on 22 June 2022. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Md. Maksudur Rahman & Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan & Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL, Md Mahfuzur Rahman & Farzana Ferdous Rahman, Deputy Managers of Pran-RFL Group along with officials of both institutions were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, clients will enjoy purchasing products from Pran-RFL outlets using Islami Banks POS machine.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 26 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2022 12:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 808 M 568 M 568 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED2.50%568
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 047
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.04%70 789
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.40%62 120
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.0.79%59 596
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.13%50 134