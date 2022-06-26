Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs MoU with Pran-RFL

News & Events Islami Bank signs MoU with Pran-RFL

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with Pran-RFL group to provide point of sale (POS) service for the Cardholders. In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, IBBL and Uzma Chowdhury, CPA, Finance Director, PRAN-RFL Group signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations on 22 June 2022. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Md. Maksudur Rahman & Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan & Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL, Md Mahfuzur Rahman & Farzana Ferdous Rahman, Deputy Managers of Pran-RFL Group along with officials of both institutions were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, clients will enjoy purchasing products from Pran-RFL outlets using Islami Banks POS machine.

