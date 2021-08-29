Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with BIDA

08/29/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

Islami Bank signs service agreement with BIDA
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have signed an agreement to provide banking services to investors through on-line one-stop service. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of Islami Bank and Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director (OSS), BIDA signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations on Sunday, 29 August 2021. Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Nikhil Kumar Das, Director General & Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan & Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents of Islami Bank were present on the occasion. Under the agreement, Islami Bank will provide various banking services to domestic and foreign investors including opening online bank accounts through an on-line one-stop service system.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 12:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 012 M 553 M 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Saleh Jahur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED8.96%553
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%154 834
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.89%69 979
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.76%58 526
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.84%55 812
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.91%55 143