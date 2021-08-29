Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with BIDA

News & Events Islami Bank signs service agreement with BIDA

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have signed an agreement to provide banking services to investors through on-line one-stop service. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of Islami Bank and Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director (OSS), BIDA signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations on Sunday, 29 August 2021. Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Nikhil Kumar Das, Director General & Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan & Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents of Islami Bank were present on the occasion. Under the agreement, Islami Bank will provide various banking services to domestic and foreign investors including opening online bank accounts through an on-line one-stop service system.

