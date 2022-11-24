Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i

News & Events Islami Bank signs service agreement with a2i

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Aspire to Innovate (a2i), a project under ICT Division of the Government have signed an agreement to pay all kinds of utility bills through technological facility. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of Islami Bank and Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, (Joint Secretary) of a2i signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations on 22 November 2022,Tuesday. Tohurul Hasan, program manager & Shahadat Hossain, Service Implementation Expert of a2i programme and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of Islami Bank, A.K.M Mahbub Morshed & Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents and Kazi Mohammad Ismail, Assistant Vice President of the Bank were present on the occasion. Under the agreement, all citizen of the country will get different facilities from branch/Sub branch and Agent outlets. Besides Cellfin, Mcash and card holder will be able to pay Government dues. Islami Bank will get all technological facilities from a2i project to provide people tech based financial services. Customers will get 850 types of services including Government allowances.

