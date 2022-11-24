Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
33.00 BDT    0.00%
Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i

11/24/2022 | 04:24am EST
News & Events

Islami Bank signs service agreement with a2i
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Aspire to Innovate (a2i), a project under ICT Division of the Government have signed an agreement to pay all kinds of utility bills through technological facility. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of Islami Bank and Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, (Joint Secretary) of a2i signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations on 22 November 2022,Tuesday. Tohurul Hasan, program manager & Shahadat Hossain, Service Implementation Expert of a2i programme and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of Islami Bank, A.K.M Mahbub Morshed & Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents and Kazi Mohammad Ismail, Assistant Vice President of the Bank were present on the occasion. Under the agreement, all citizen of the country will get different facilities from branch/Sub branch and Agent outlets. Besides Cellfin, Mcash and card holder will be able to pay Government dues. Islami Bank will get all technological facilities from a2i project to provide people tech based financial services. Customers will get 850 types of services including Government allowances.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 521 M 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%521
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.21%135 327
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK21.58%70 034
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.61%48 853
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.89%48 079
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.29%48 042