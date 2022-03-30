Islamic Arab Insurance Salama : Results of BOD meeting

|
Date
|
30th March 2022
|
Name of the Listed Company
|
Islamic Arab Insurance Company - SALAMA (PSC)
|
Date and day of the meeting
|
Tuesday 29th March 2022
|
Meeting starting time
|
05:00pm
|
No. of Members in attendance
|
Seven (5) Members
|
Quorum (%)
|
62%
|
Meeting Decisions and Results
|
1. The board approved the minutes of the board meeting
-
held on 14th February 2022.
-
2. The Board approved and recommended to the General Assembly for approval of the audited financial results for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2021.
-
3. The Board approved to convene the Annual General Assembly Meeting in subject to Securities and commodities Authority and Central Bank's approval.
-
4. The Board will propose a cash dividend of 3fils/share for the period ended December 31, 2021, at the AGM Subject to regulatory approval.
-
5. The Board Recommended to the general assembly for approval to appoint/ reappoint the company's external auditors for the year 2022.
-
6. The Board discussed and approved the company's budget for 2022.
7. The Board approved the Corporate Governance report
-
for 2021.
-
8. The Board recommended to the general assembly for approval of the related parties' transactions.
-
9. The Board approved recommended to the general assembly to approve the reappointment of the members of the Sahria Supervisory Committee of the following members:
9. The Board discussed other general matters.
|
Name of the Authorized Signatory:
|
Khalid Barakat
|
Job Title:
|
Board Secretary
|
Signature: Date:
|
30th March 2022
|
Company's stamp:
Disclaimer
SALAMA - Islamic Arab Insurance Company PSC published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:01 UTC.