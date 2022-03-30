Log in
01:45aISLAMIC ARAB INSURANCE SALAMA : Results of BOD meeting
PU
03/16ISLAMIC ARAB INSURANCE SALAMA : Notification from the company
PU
02/09ISLAMIC ARAB INSURANCE SALAMA : BOD meeting
PU
Islamic Arab Insurance Salama : Results of BOD meeting

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT
Date

30th March 2022

Name of the Listed Company

Islamic Arab Insurance Company - SALAMA (PSC)

Date and day of the meeting

Tuesday 29th March 2022

Meeting starting time

05:00pm

No. of Members in attendance

Seven (5) Members

Quorum (%)

62%

Meeting Decisions and Results

1. The board approved the minutes of the board meeting

  • held on 14th February 2022.

  • 2. The Board approved and recommended to the General Assembly for approval of the audited financial results for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2021.

  • 3. The Board approved to convene the Annual General Assembly Meeting in subject to Securities and commodities Authority and Central Bank's approval.

  • 4. The Board will propose a cash dividend of 3fils/share for the period ended December 31, 2021, at the AGM Subject to regulatory approval.

  • 5. The Board Recommended to the general assembly for approval to appoint/ reappoint the company's external auditors for the year 2022.

  • 6. The Board discussed and approved the company's budget for 2022.

7. The Board approved the Corporate Governance report

  • for 2021.

  • 8. The Board recommended to the general assembly for approval of the related parties' transactions.

  • 9. The Board approved recommended to the general assembly to approve the reappointment of the members of the Sahria Supervisory Committee of the following members:

    • Dr. Mohammed Daud Bakr.

    • Dr. Mohammed Amin Qatan.

    • Dr. Amin Fateh.

9. The Board discussed other general matters.

Name of the Authorized Signatory:

Khalid Barakat

Job Title:

Board Secretary

Signature: Date:

30th March 2022

Company's stamp:

Disclaimer

SALAMA - Islamic Arab Insurance Company PSC published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
