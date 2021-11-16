Log in
    ILA   AU0000138869

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(ILA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Island Pharmaceuticals : Annual General Meeting MD Presentation

11/16/2021
ersonal use only

MD PRESENTATION,

DR DAVID FOSTER, CEO & MD

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Island Pharmaceuticals Limited

views on its future performance or condition. Actual results could differ

No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given

(ABN 641 183 842) (Company or Island Pharmaceuticals).

materially from those referred to in this presentation. You should note

or made in relation to any forward-looking statement by any person

that past performance of the Group is not and cannot be relied upon as

(including the Company). In particular, but without limitation, no

Not an offer or financial product advice

an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future Group

representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given that

The Company is not licensed to provide financial product advice. This

performance.

the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward

looking statements in this presentation will actually occur. Actual

presentation is not and should not be considered, and does not contain

Future performance

operations, results, performance or achievement may vary materially

or purport to contain, an offer or an invitation to sell, or a solicitation of

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". The

from any projections and forward-looking statements and the

an offer to buy, directly or indirectly any securities, to any person in any

assumptions on which those statements are based. Any forward

jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful

words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance",

looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this

n r shall it (or any part of it), or the fact of its distribution, form the

"propose", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "forecasts", "should",

presentation.

basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement or

"could", "would", "may", "will", "predict", "plan" and other similar

onlyrec mmendation to enter into, any contract whatsoever relating to any

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any

Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, the

securities. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not

indications of, and guidance on, future operating performance,

Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any

a prospectus, product disclosure statement, pathfinder document for

earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-

updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this

use

looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation

the purposes of section 734(9) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001

presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any

(Cth) (Corporations Act) or other offer document under Australian law

include statements regarding the Company's future growth options,

forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or

or the law of any other jurisdiction. This presentation does not

strategies and new products. Forward-looking statements, opinions

circumstances on which any such statement is based.

con titute an invitation to apply for or purchase Securities and does

and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions

not include any application form for Securities. This presentation does

and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are

Nothing in this presentation will under any circumstances create an

not constitute an advertisement for an offer or proposed offer of

statements about market and industry trends, which are based on

implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Group

Sec rities. Neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall

interpretations of current market conditions.

since the date of this presentation.

form the basis of any contract or commitment and it is not intended to

induce or solicit any person to engage in, or refrain from engaging in,

Forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future

any transaction. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal,

operations, earnings and estimates (if any), are provided as a general

ersonal

guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee

financial, tax or other advice. Recipients of the presentation should

conduct their own investigation, evaluation and analysis of the

of future performance. No representation is given that the assumptions

business and other data and information set out in the presentation.

upon which forward looking statements may be based are reasonable.

This presentation contains statements that are subject to risk factors

Fi ancial data All dollar values are in Australian dollars ($ or A$) unless

associated with the Group's industry. These forward-looking

otherwise stated. Any financial data in this presentation is unaudited.

statements may be affected by a range of variables which could cause

Past performance The operating and historical financial information

actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to

given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and

earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and

sh uld not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of the Company's

general business risks.

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

2

AGM - NOVEMBER 2021

UPCOMING MILESTONES

only

H1 FY 2022

use

Sign SUNY CTA

Announce Principal

Investigator

  • Engage CRO
  • API manufacturing
  • Advance research collaboration

ersonal

H2 FY 2022

  • Complete clinical product
  • File IND
  • Open IND
  • Screening subjects for PEACH* trial
  • First subject in PEACH trial
  • Advance through PEACH cohorts
  • Screening libraries in research collaborations

H1 FY 2023

  • Advance through PEACH cohorts
  • Trial read out
  • Meeting with FDA
  • Identify lead molecules from research collaborations
    • PEACH: Phase 2a, randomized, double blind, placebo- controlled study for the Prophylactic Examination of an Antiviral in a Dengue Challenge Model.

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

3

AGM - NOVEMBER 2021

ISLAND AT A GLANCE

only

Island Pharmaceuticals (ASX: ILA) is a mid clinical-stage drug

repurposing company, focused on the rapid development of

antiviral therapeutics for infectious diseases

use

Island

Island's drug

Initial focus is

repurposing

Pharmaceuticals

on mosquito

strategy

lists on the ASX

borne diseases

enables rapid

following

with a Phase II

and efficient

ersonal

oversubscribed

development

lead program

A$7.5m IPO in

in Dengue

of antiviral

April 2021

fever.

therapies

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

4

AGM - NOVEMBER 2021

THE BENEFITS OF DRUG REPURPOSING

onlyuse

ersonalISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

5

AGM - NOVEMBER 2021

Disclaimer

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
