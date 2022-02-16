Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Island Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILA   AU0000138869

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(ILA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Island Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - ILA

02/16/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ILA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,162

07/04/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

48641183842

1.3

ASX issuer code

ILA

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

17/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ILAAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ILA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

2,428

10/2/2022

Issue date

7/4/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,428

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued in payment of interest on convertible notes

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ILAAC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ILA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

565

11/2/2022

Issue date

7/4/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
05:54pISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Application for quotation of securities - ILA
PU
02/11565 Ordinary Shares of Island Pharmaceuticals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
02/102,428 Ordinary Shares of Island Pharmaceuticals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
CI
02/09ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Updated Investor Presentation & Webinar Invitation
PU
01/27ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 4C
PU
01/03Island Pharmaceuticals Hires Research Firm for Phase 2 Dengue Trial; Shares Rise 6%
MT
01/03Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd Announces the Signing of A Clinical Trial Support Services A..
CI
2021ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Application for quotation of securities - ILA
PU
2021ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Annual General Meeting MD Presentation
PU
2021Island Pharmaceuticals Signs Deal for Dengue Prophylactic Clinical Trial
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,13 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net cash 2021 6,46 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Island Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Foster Co-Founder
Cameron Peter Jones Chief Financial Officer
Paul Donald Richard MacLeman Executive Chairman
David Lionel Brookes Independent Non-Executive Director
Al Hansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-1.96%15
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.54%76 931
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.22%67 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%59 421
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.58%43 058
BIONTECH SE-36.60%39 474