Island Pharmaceuticals : Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 4C

Through the quarter, Island held its inaugural Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed with votes in favour in excess of 95.8%. Island thanks those shareholders who attended and all those who voted.

Post-quarter, Ms. Teresa Byrne was appointed as Vice President Clinical Product Development. Teresa has been engaged to oversee clinical development of Isla-101 in the upcoming PEACH trial and other pipeline development programs. Teresa is an experienced Clinical Research Executive, with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience from the research bench to the clinic, and has experience in both large company settings such as big pharmaceutical companies as well as in smaller biotech companies and CRO organizations.

Teresa is a key addition to the team as Island builds out the support required to further develop ISLA-101 and pipeline development programs. In addition to overseeing the PEACH study, Teresa will support all of our programs in a variety of ways including establishment of quality and/or clinical operations structure and systems, general clinical and quality oversight, vendor management, qualification and oversight.

Also in January, Island participated in the Biotech Showcase as part of JP Morgan Healthcare week. Through this event, Island's CEO, Dr David Foster held a series of meetings with potential pharmaceutical partners and investors.

ISLA-101 trial preparation

Island is able to leverage the significant pre-existing body of clinical data for ISLA-101 as well as data from previously filed INDs in the US to expedite its path into the clinic.

The PEACH trial is a Phase 2a, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study for the Prophylactic Examination of an Antiviral in a Dengue Challenge Model.

To support the PEACH trial, through the quarter, Island signed a Clinical Trial Agreement with The Research Foundation for The State University of New York (SUNY) on behalf of Upstate Medical University, Syracuse NY, where the trial will be conducted, and where PEACH's control (untreated) arm viral challenge studies have already been completed.

It is anticipated that the Phase 2a clinical trial will begin dosing subjects in early 2022 and will take 8-12 months to complete. The trial may enrol up to 16 individuals.

Dr. Kristopher Paolino, MD has been appointed Principal Investigator on the trial.

Post the quarter, Island announced it had signed a key agreement with Clinical Research Organisation, ICON Government and Public Health Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Clinical Research Management, Inc. ("ICON GPHS"). ICON GPHS is a CRO with significant expertise in clinical trials, including the dengue human infection model (DHIM) that Island will be using in the PEACH study.

ICON has a solid professional history as a quality CRO and has worked in the field of dengue fever research in the past. This Agreement allows Island to continue moving forward with its Phase 2a trial preparations at a rapid pace.

Also post the quarter, Island announced that the Drug Substance for use in formulation of the final dose form in the PEACH study had been manufactured and manufacturing of the formulated Drug Product is expected to begin shortly.

In addition, Island has continued working with regulatory consultants to finalise its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, which will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration following completion of clinical Drug Product manufacturing.