Effective September 01, 2023, ISM Resources Corp. will change its name to Discovery Lithium Inc.
ISM Resources Corp. will Change its Name to Discovery Lithium Inc
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange - 03:44:55 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5300 CAD
|+3.92%
|+1.92%
|+70.97%
|06:00am
|ISM Resources Corp. will Change its Ticker to DCLI from ISM
|CI
|06:00am
|ISM Resources Corp. will Change its Name to Discovery Lithium Inc
|CI
Effective September 01, 2023, ISM Resources Corp. will change its name to Discovery Lithium Inc.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.5300 CAD
|+3.92%
|+1.92%
|15 M $
|ISM Resources Corp. will Change its Ticker to DCLI from ISM
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. will Change its Name to Discovery Lithium Inc
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2 million in funding
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 3.00001 million in funding
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Michael Gheyle as the Company's New President
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Mike Hodge to Its Board of Directors
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Provides Exploration Plans for 2023 on Its Various Projects Both in Canada and Nevada
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Jody Bellefleur as Chief Financial Officer
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in funding
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Announces Additional Exploration Work Program on ESN Gold Project
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Announces Resignation of Graeme Wright as Director
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.5 million in funding
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.5 million in funding
|CI
|ISM Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.055 million in funding
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+70.97%
|15 M $
|-5.00%
|16 M $
|-16.67%
|15 M $
|-36.00%
|15 M $
|-34.38%
|16 M $
|+22.22%
|16 M $
|-33.33%
|16 M $
|-21.74%
|15 M $
|-35.71%
|16 M $
|-36.25%
|14 M $