ISM Resources Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company with a focus on identifying mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is focused on executing exploration activities at two claim areas of northern Quebec (Nunavik). It is advancing its ESN Project for gold exploration in Nevada and evaluating the Koster Dam Project in Central British Columbia through a joint venture with Cariboo Rose Resources. It holds interest in the Serindac Lake Claims (comprising 1,675 mineral claims) and the Vaubert Lake Claims (comprising 2,113 mineral claims). The project areas encompass strategically located Claim blocks in two areas of Nunavik. The ESN property is located in White Pine County, Nevada approximately 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of the town of Ely, Nevada, the White Pine County Seat. The property position consists of a total of 33 unpatented lode claims. The claims cover an area of approximately 660 acres (267 hectares).