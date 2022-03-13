ISMT : General updates

ISMT/SEC/21-22 March 13, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department, Listing Department, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, Mumbai - 400001 G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Scrip Code:542479 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Symbol:ISMTLTD Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - One-timeSettlement - Updates

In furtherance to our earlier communication dated February 03, 2022, informing of the One-time Settlement Agreement so executed with the Lenders, which, inter alia, provided for the timelines for payment of the One-time Settlement Amount, we hereby inform you that, pursuant to the aforesaid Agreement, the Company has remitted the full and final settlement amount, towards the outstanding debt of the Company, to the respective Lenders/ Authorized Dealers.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For ISMT Limited

Chetan Nathani

Company Secretary