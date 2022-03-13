Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ISMT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532479   INE732F01019

ISMT LIMITED

(532479)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-10
55.5 INR   +4.91%
03:34aISMT : General updates
PU
03/11ISMT Makes Top-Level Appointments Post Acquisition by Kirolsar Ferrous
MT
03/11Kirloskar Ferrous Raises $33 Million Via Bonds to Fund Acquisition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISMT : General updates

03/13/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISMT/SEC/21-22

March 13, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,

Mumbai - 400001

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Scrip Code:542479

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Symbol:ISMTLTD

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - One-timeSettlement - Updates

In furtherance to our earlier communication dated February 03, 2022, informing of the One-time Settlement Agreement so executed with the Lenders, which, inter alia, provided for the timelines for payment of the One-time Settlement Amount, we hereby inform you that, pursuant to the aforesaid Agreement, the Company has remitted the full and final settlement amount, towards the outstanding debt of the Company, to the respective Lenders/ Authorized Dealers.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For ISMT Limited

Chetan Nathani

Company Secretary

Email id: secretarial@ismt.co.in

Disclaimer

ISMT Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISMT LIMITED
03:34aISMT : General updates
PU
03/11ISMT Makes Top-Level Appointments Post Acquisition by Kirolsar Ferrous
MT
03/11Kirloskar Ferrous Raises $33 Million Via Bonds to Fund Acquisition
MT
03/10Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Acquires Majority Stake in ISMT
MT
03/10Ismt Limited Appoints Nishikant Balakrishna Ektare as Managing Director
CI
03/10ISMT Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/14ISMT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decem..
CI
01/27ISMT : Related Party Transaction 30-09-2021
PU
01/21ISMT : Infomation to holder of physical securities
PU
01/11ISMT : Updates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 371 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 -3 425 M -44,7 M -44,7 M
Net Debt 2021 20 579 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 678 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ISMT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISMT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISMT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Shivnath Goel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar Chairman
Chetan Nathani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ramasubramanian Poornalingam Independent Non-Executive Director
Madhavan Kanakraj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISMT LIMITED-14.09%218
NUCOR18.48%36 399
ARCELORMITTAL S.A.-1.62%27 571
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.09%20 736
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.73%17 249
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.00%16 541