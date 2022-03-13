ISMT : General updates

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -One-timeSettlement - Updates
In furtherance to our earlier communication dated February 03, 2022, informing of the One-time Settlement Agreement so executed with the Lenders, which, inter alia, provided for the timelines for payment of the One-time Settlement Amount, we hereby inform you that, pursuant to the aforesaid Agreement, the Company has remitted the full and final settlement amount, towards the outstanding debt of the Company, to the respective Lenders/ Authorized Dealers.