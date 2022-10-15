ISMT : General updates

KFIN/ISMT/74-5/300922
Date : 12.10.2022
The Company Secretary
ISMT Ltd
Lunkad Towers,
Viman Nagar,
Pune - 411 014
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub
|
: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participant)
|
|
Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
We, as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the Company, certify that the details of
securities dematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.
We, further confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the names of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within 15 days from the date of receipt of documents.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
for KFin Technologies Limited
Ganesh Patro
Asst. Vice President
Cc to :-
-
National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 4th Floor,
Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. N M Joshi Marg, MUMBAI - 400 013
-
Central Depository Services ( India) Limited Marathon Futurex,
" A" Wing, 25th Floor,
N M Joshi Marg,
Lower Parel, MUMBAI - 400 013
Disclaimer
ISMT Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 05:12:06 UTC.