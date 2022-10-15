Advanced search
    532479   INE732F01019

ISMT LIMITED

(532479)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
51.05 INR   +0.69%
01:13aIsmt : General updates
PU
10/02ISMT CFO Resigns
MT
09/30Ismt Limited Announces Cessation of Rajiv Goel as Whole-Time Director, Effective from October 1, 2022
CI
ISMT : General updates

10/15/2022 | 01:13am EDT
KFIN/ISMT/74-5/300922

Date : 12.10.2022

The Company Secretary

ISMT Ltd

Lunkad Towers,

Viman Nagar,

Pune - 411 014

Dear Sirs,

Sub

: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participant)

Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

We, as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the Company, certify that the details of

securities dematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.

We, further confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the names of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within 15 days from the date of receipt of documents.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

for KFin Technologies Limited

Ganesh Patro

Asst. Vice President

Cc to :-

  1. National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 4th Floor,
    Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. N M Joshi Marg, MUMBAI - 400 013
  2. Central Depository Services ( India) Limited Marathon Futurex,
    " A" Wing, 25th Floor,

N M Joshi Marg,

Lower Parel, MUMBAI - 400 013

Disclaimer

ISMT Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 05:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 336 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 23 742 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2022 1 569 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 184 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 007
Free-Float 20,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nishikant B. Ektare Managing Director & Executive Director
Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar Chairman
Chetan Nathani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ramasubramanian Poornalingam Independent Non-Executive Director
Madhavan Kanakraj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISMT LIMITED-20.98%233
NUCOR3.99%31 102
ARCELORMITTAL-23.06%17 867
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.94%14 877
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.25.76%14 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION11.84%13 267