ISMT : General updates

KFIN/ISMT/74-5/300922

Date : 12.10.2022

The Company Secretary

ISMT Ltd

Lunkad Towers,

Viman Nagar,

Pune - 411 014

Dear Sirs,

Sub : Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

We, as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the Company, certify that the details of

securities dematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.

We, further confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the names of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within 15 days from the date of receipt of documents.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

for KFin Technologies Limited

Ganesh Patro

Asst. Vice President

Cc to :-

National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 4 th Floor,

Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. N M Joshi Marg, MUMBAI - 400 013 Central Depository Services ( India) Limited Marathon Futurex,

" A" Wing, 25 th Floor,

N M Joshi Marg,

Lower Parel, MUMBAI - 400 013