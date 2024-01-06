ISMT Limited is an India-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of seamless tubes and engineering steels. The Company's products and services include steel, tubes, international piping products (IPP) and ISMT 360. It produces carbon, alloy and martensitic stainless-steel bars with a special emphasis on ultra-clean steels, free machining steels, bearing steels, and on other specially engineered steel grades. It produces both hot-finished and cold-finished seamless tubes ranging from an outside diameter of 6-273mm. Its tubes are used in a variety of applications, such as the manufacture of auto-components, bearing races, drill rods, boilers and other. Its IPP products include cold rolled and machined bearing rings, cages for constant velocity joints, swaged and machined axles for trucks, honed tubes for cylinders, piston pins, bushes, spacers and other. ISMT 360 is a solution for original equipment manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and retailers.