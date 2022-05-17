ISMT : Terms of Appointment of Independent Director

To,

Mrs. Shalini Sarin,

Sub.: Appointment as Independent Director under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act")

Dear Madam,

We are pleased to inform you that the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on June 09, 2022 have passed the resolution for your appointment as Independent Director of the Company on terms and conditions as set out below:

Appointment

Your appointment will be for a period of 5 years w.e.f March 10, 2022 upto March 09, 2027.

Role on the Board

You are expected to provide your expertise and experience, inter alia, in the field of Strategic Planning, Management, Administration, Corporate Restructuring including Board best practice, in functioning of the Board and its Committees where you may be nominated. In addition to routine Board meetings you should allow time for Committee meetings, preparatory work and travel and ensure that you are in a position to make the necessary overall time commitment.

You may be nominated on one or more Committees of the Board and in such event you will be provided with the relevant Committee's terms of reference and any specific responsibilities.

Duties and Liabilities

The duties and liabilities that come with your appointment would be as per the Act including Schedule IV to Act and Rules framed there under, SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Policies and Articles of Association of the Company.