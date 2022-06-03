IsoEnergy : Corporate Presentation - June 2022

This presentation is a summary description of IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") and its business and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not, and in no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement, or a public offering of securities. No securities regulatory authority or similar authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the document or the merits of the Company's securities and any representation to the contrary is an offence.
Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained in this presentation has been prepared by IsoEnergy and there is no representation or warranty by IsoEnergy or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth herein. Except as otherwise stated, information included in this presentation is given as of the date hereof. The delivery of this presentation shall not imply that the information herein is correct as of any date after the date hereof.
This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.
All dollar amounts referenced herein, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-lookinginformation" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities and completion of the acquisition of the Property. Generally, but not always,forward-lookinginformation and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, alternative sources of energy and uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Technical Information
All of the scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Steve Blower, P.Geo., Vice President - Exploration & Development for IsoEnergy. Mr. Blower has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols. Mr. Blower is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
For additional information regarding the Company's Radio project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "Technical Report for the Radio Project, Northern Saskatchewan" dated effective August 19, 2016 prepared by Tim Maunula, available under IsoEnergy's profile on www.sedar.com. Mr. Maunula is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.
For additional information regarding the Company's Thorburn Lake project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "Technical Report for the Thorburn Lake Project, Northern Saskatchewan" dated effective September 26, 2016 prepared by Tim Maunula, available under IsoEnergy's profile on www.sedar.com. Mr. Maunula is a "qualified person" under NI 43- 101.
For additional information regarding the Company's Larocque East project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "Technical Report for the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan" dated effective May 15, 2019 prepared by Tim Maunula, available under IsoEnergy's profile on www.sedar.com. Mr. Maunula is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.
2 IsoEnergy.ca
TSXV: ISO OTCQX: ISENF
Background & Approach
Company formed in 2016 - 5 Eastern Athabasca properties spun out of NexGen Energy
Clear strategy at a difficult time in the uranium market - presented an opportunity for the company
Built a portfolio of 24 High Quality Properties
3 IsoEnergy.ca
TSXV: ISO OTCQX: ISENF
Eastern Athabasca Portfolio
Original Strategy
Stake/acquire as much prospective ground in the eastern Athabasca as possible
Drill around mineralized intercepts not adequately followed up post 2011
24 High Quality Properties, including:
Larocque East is home to the Hurricane Zone high-grade uranium discovery
Geiger covers numerous intersections of weak uranium and uranium pathfinder mineralization, many walk-up drill targets, and thin sandstone cover
Collins Bay Extension acquisition located along-trend of, and within 7km of, the Rabbit Lake uranium mine and mill complex
Thorburn Lake 7km east of the Cigar Lake Mine. Several drill holes have hit uranium mineralization. Numerous target areas remain
Radio located 2km east along strike of the Roughrider deposit, which Rio Tinto acquired for $587M in February 2012
4 IsoEnergy.ca
TSXV: ISO OTCQX: ISENF
Hurricane Discovery
5 IsoEnergy.ca
TSXV: ISO OTCQX: ISENF
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.