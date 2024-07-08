IsoEnergy Ltd. is a Canada-based diversified uranium company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada, the United States of America, Australia, and Argentina. The Company is focused on advancing its Larocque East Project in Canadaâs Athabasca Basin. The Companyâs Canada portfolio projects include Hawk, East Rim, Ranger, Trident, Evergreen, Geiger Matoush, Dieter Lake and Mountain Lake. Its United States portfolio includes Tony M, Daneros Mine, Rim Mine, Sage Plain and Coles Hill. Its Australia projects include Ben Lomond, Milo, Gidyea Creek, West Newcastle Range and Yarranna. Its Argentina projects include Laguna Salada and Huemul. Its Hawk project comprises over one claim totaling 5,961 hectares and is located approximately 37 kilometers west of the Larocque East property. The Company also holds a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah.

Sector Uranium