Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. IsoEnergy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISO   CA46500E1079

ISOENERGY LTD.

(ISO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-06-22 pm EDT
3.030 CAD   -3.81%
06/03ISOENERGY : Corporate Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/16ISOENERGY : 2022 Form of Proxy
PU
05/04ISOENERGY : 1st Quarter Financial Statements 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : IsoEnergy Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

06/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of IsoEnergy Ltd....


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ISOENERGY LTD.
06/03ISOENERGY : Corporate Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/16ISOENERGY : 2022 Form of Proxy
PU
05/04ISOENERGY : 1st Quarter Financial Statements 2022
PU
05/04ISOENERGY : 1st Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis 2022
PU
05/03IsoEnergy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25IsoEnergy Provides Winter Exploration Update
AQ
04/25IsoEnergy Provides Winter Exploration Update for Larocque East, Geiger, Hawk and Ranger..
AQ
04/22IsoEnergy Provides Winter Exploration Updates From Four Projects in Saskatchewan
MT
04/22IsoEnergy Provides Winter Exploration Update
AQ
04/22IsoEnergy Ltd. Provides Winter Exploration Update
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -4,64 M -4,64 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 324 M 250 M 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart ISOENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
IsoEnergy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISOENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,03 CAD
Average target price 7,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Gabruch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham du Preez Chief Financial Officer
Leigh R. Curyer Chairman
Christopher W. McFadden Independent Director
Trevor J. Thiele Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISOENERGY LTD.-15.78%260
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-28.18%6 997
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-12.45%1 799
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-30.68%1 270
ENERGY FUELS INC.-25.78%874
DENISON MINES CORP.-21.26%867