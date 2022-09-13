Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IsoPlexis Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISO   US4650051067

ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION

(ISO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
2.120 USD   -2.75%
07:02aIsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platform
GL
07:01aIsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platform
AQ
09/12TRANSCRIPT : IsoPlexis Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 04:50 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platform

09/13/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO) (“IsoPlexis”), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced the publication of initial data off its CodePlex platform in the journal Scientific Reports carried out by researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Hematology.

With the recent establishment of a regional headquarters in Shanghai, IsoPlexis has strengthened its capability to support and equip customers in the APAC region, enabling groundbreaking innovation.

In the paper titled “Transgenic expression of IL-7 regulates CAR-T cell metabolism and enhances in vivo persistence against tumor cells,” IsoPlexis’ first APAC region publication, researchers investigated whether CD19 CAR-T cells that secrete IL-17 show a persistent and enhanced anti-tumor response. The researchers observed that in mice treated with CAR-T cells, cytokine expression measured with IsoPlexis’ CodePlex platform suggested that IL-7 secretion promoted a Th1 functional phenotype to drive anti-tumor activity more effectively.

This initial data generated using IsoPlexis’ CodePlex solution indicates that the platform can provide key insights into cytokine signatures of CAR-T products to characterize function for improved persistence and potency. CodePlex offers vast improvements over other bulk platforms through effortless automation on the IsoSpark system, making sensitive bulk proteomic data accessible to any lab. More updates on the CodePlex platform are expected for next year.

“This initial APAC publication further strengthens IsoPlexis’ expansion in the region and demonstrates key initial interest in the ability for CodePlex’s effortless automation to fit an important proteomic need internationally,” says Sean MacKay, CEO of IsoPlexis.

“This first APAC publication validates IsoPlexis' platform as a powerful tool that provides customers with a new layer of proteomic information,” said Jason Ou, President/General Manager, APAC Region at IsoPlexis. “We are confident this is only the first of many more publications to be released in the region.”

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health. Its platforms provide insights into how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, assisting researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as “confident”, “indicates”, “validates”, “offers”, “further”, “strengthens”, “demonstrates”, ”show”, “capability”, “enabling”, “confident”, “first”, “more”, “potential”, and “ability”. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the rate of adoption of the Company's technology by its customers and potential customers as well as the risk factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, IsoPlexis disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

investors@isoplexis.com

Press Contact

press@isoplexis.com


All news about ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION
07:02aIsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platf..
GL
07:01aIsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platf..
AQ
09/12TRANSCRIPT : IsoPlexis Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcar..
CI
09/12ISOPLEXIS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06IsoPlexis Enters Partnership to Study Prevention of COVID-19 in Cancer Patients
MT
09/06IsoPlexis Partners with MediMergent and The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in St..
GL
09/06IsoPlexis Partners with MediMergent and The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in St..
CI
08/31IsoPlexis to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/23IsoPlexis Announces the Appointment of former Luminex Corporation Chairman and CEO, Nac..
GL
08/23IsoPlexis Announces the Appointment of former Luminex Corporation Chairman and CEO, Nac..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 22,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,5 M 83,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IsoPlexis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Mackay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Strahley Chief Financial Officer
John G. Conley Chairman
Jing Zhou Senior Vice President-Translational Medicine
John H. Leamon Senior VP-Research & Development Integration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION-76.93%84
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-29.46%27 983
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-33.08%7 591
OMNICELL, INC.-42.64%4 584
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-10.49%4 019
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.43.62%3 857