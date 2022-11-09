Advanced search
    ISO   US4650051067

ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION

(ISO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:26 2022-11-08 pm EST
1.752 USD   +2.43%
07:01aIsoPlexis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
10/19IsoPlexis to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
GL
09/13IsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platform
GL
IsoPlexis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 07:01am EST
BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences.

  • Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, New York, NY
    Multi-Omics Panel on Thursday, November 17th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, Virtual
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, December 1st at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time

A live webcast and replay of the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health. Its platforms provide insights into how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, assisting researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Investor Contact
investors@isoplexis.com

Press Contact
press@isoplexis.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 22,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,0 M 69,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Sean Mackay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Strahley Chief Financial Officer
John G. Conley Chairman
Jing Zhou Senior Vice President-Translational Medicine
John H. Leamon Senior VP-Research & Development Integration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISOPLEXIS CORPORATION-80.94%69
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-32.02%26 969
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-15.12%3 621
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-26.27%2 649
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.-20.64%2 188
OMNICELL, INC.-73.19%2 160