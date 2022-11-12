Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Isoray, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISR   US46489V1044

ISORAY, INC.

(ISR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-11 pm EST
0.2881 USD   -0.72%
10:52aIsoray Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Isoray, Inc - ISR
BU
11/11Isoray Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to Pending Merger
AQ
11/10Isoray : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISORAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Isoray, Inc - ISR

11/12/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Isoray, Inc (“the Company”) (NYSE: ISR) with Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. pursuant to which Viewpoint shareholders will end up owning 49% of the fully diluted outstanding capital stock of Isoray. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-isr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ISORAY, INC.
10:52aIsoray Investor Alert By The Former : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Isora..
BU
11/11Isoray Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to Pen..
AQ
11/10Isoray : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Transcript : Isoray, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (ISR) ISORAY Reports Q1 Revenue $1.7M, vs. Street Est of $2.97M
MT
11/10Isoray, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
11/10Isoray Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to Pen..
AQ
11/01Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 10 2022
AQ
10/31Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
GL
10/31Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ISORAY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,28 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,9 M 40,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ISORAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Isoray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISORAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori A. Woods Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Austin Co-CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Jonathan R. Hunt CFO & Principal Financial Officer
Michael W. McCormick Chairman
William A. Cavanagh Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISORAY, INC.-25.71%41
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.94%181 489
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.89%111 051
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.71%64 930
DEXCOM, INC.-13.62%44 790
HOYA CORPORATION-13.85%37 746