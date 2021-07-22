Log in
    ISR   US46489V1044

ISORAY, INC.

(ISR)
Isoray : Addendum No. 1 dated 2021.07.22 to (Form 8-K)

08/03/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Addendum No. 1 dated 2021.07.22 to

Contract No. 840/08625142/31/22-21

Date of signature: 2021.03.18

THE SELLER

Joint Stock Company «Isotope»,

(JSC «Isotope»)

Pogodinskaya str., 22, Moscow, 119435, Russia.

Phone: +7(499) 245-01-18, 245-13-81.

THE BUYER

The Company Isoray Medical Inc.

350 Hills Street, Suite 106

Richland, WA 99354-5411 USA

THE BUYER and THE SELLERS have mutually agreed about the following:

1.

The Manufacturer of the Goods may be the following organization:

JSC 'SSC RIAR', 9, Zapadnoye Shosse, Dimitrovgrad, Ulyanovsk region, 433510,

Russian Federation.

Phone.:+7 (84235) 796 57

e-mail: orip@niiar.ru

2.

The Shipper of the Goods may be the following organization:

MedikorPharma-Ural LLC 620109, Sverdlovskaya region, Yekaterinburg, Krulya Street, 2, apartment 192

Tel.: +7 (343) 270-75-29

E-mail: dpbugaev@gmail.com

3.

The total activity of shipments under the Contract on calibration date is increased by [**] and is equal to [**].

4.

The total amount of the Сontract is increased by [**] and is equal to [**].

The present addendum is the integral part of contract 840/08625142/31/22-21 and may be signed by E-mail.

All other terms and conditions are in accordance with Contract No. 840/08625142/31/22-21, Appendices 1 and 2.

THE SELLER THE BUYER
/s/ Maxim Kushnarev /s/ Jennifer Streeter
Maxim Kushnarev Jennifer Streeter
29 Jul 2021 22 Jul 2021
CEO (General Director), JSC Isotope Isoray - COO

Disclaimer

IsoRay Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:53:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
