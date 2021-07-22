Isoray : Addendum No. 1 dated 2021.07.22 to (Form 8-K)

Addendum No. 1 dated 2021.07.22 to
Contract No. 840/08625142/31/22-21
Date of signature: 2021.03.18
THE SELLER
Joint Stock Company «Isotope»,
(JSC «Isotope»)
Pogodinskaya str., 22, Moscow, 119435, Russia.
Phone: +7(499) 245-01-18, 245-13-81.
THE BUYER
The Company Isoray Medical Inc.
350 Hills Street, Suite 106
Richland, WA 99354-5411 USA
THE BUYER and THE SELLERS have mutually agreed about the following:
|
1.
|
The Manufacturer of the Goods may be the following organization:
JSC 'SSC RIAR', 9, Zapadnoye Shosse, Dimitrovgrad, Ulyanovsk region, 433510,
Russian Federation.
Phone.:+7 (84235) 796 57
e-mail: orip@niiar.ru
|
2.
|
The Shipper of the Goods may be the following organization:
MedikorPharma-Ural LLC 620109, Sverdlovskaya region, Yekaterinburg, Krulya Street, 2, apartment 192
Tel.: +7 (343) 270-75-29
E-mail: dpbugaev@gmail.com
|
3.
|
The total activity of shipments under the Contract on calibration date is increased by [**] and is equal to [**].
|
4.
|
The total amount of the Сontract is increased by [**] and is equal to [**].
The present addendum is the integral part of contract 840/08625142/31/22-21 and may be signed by E-mail.
All other terms and conditions are in accordance with Contract No. 840/08625142/31/22-21, Appendices 1 and 2.
|
THE SELLER
|
|
THE BUYER
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Maxim Kushnarev
|
|
/s/ Jennifer Streeter
|
|
Maxim Kushnarev
|
|
Jennifer Streeter
|
|
29 Jul 2021
|
|
22 Jul 2021
|
|
CEO (General Director), JSC Isotope
|
|
Isoray - COO
|
