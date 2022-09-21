Advanced search
    ISR   US46489V1044

ISORAY, INC.

(ISR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.3400 USD   +0.15%
08:14aIsoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial Results on September 28, 2022
GL
09/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Treasury Yields -2-
DJ
06/21Isoray's Cesium-131 Featured in Presentations at American Brachytherapy Society's Annual Conference
GL
Isoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial Results on September 28, 2022

09/21/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Conference Call is Wednesday, September 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on September 28, 2022.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 973-528-0011.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/46490. The webcast will be available until December 28, 2022 following the conference call.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering advanced treatment applications and devices to deliver targeted internal radiation treatments for cancers throughout the body. Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,3 M 48,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,0%
Lori A. Woods Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Austin Co-CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Jonathan R. Hunt Co-Chief Financial Officer
Michael W. McCormick Chairman
William A. Cavanagh Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISORAY, INC.-12.33%48
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.31%179 167
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.49%117 577
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.67%69 619
HOYA CORPORATION-15.34%36 174
DEXCOM, INC.-34.91%34 300