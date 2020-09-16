Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  IsoRay, Inc.    ISR

ISORAY, INC.

(ISR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isoray to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:14am EDT

RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 23 at 1:40 p.m. ET. CEO Woods and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hunt will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/. An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the website and will be available for 90 days.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Join us on Facebook.

Contact: 
Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910
Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ISORAY, INC.
08:14aISORAY : to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech S..
AQ
08:14aIsoray to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech ..
GL
09/10ISORAY : To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results o..
AQ
09/10Isoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results ..
GL
08/31ISORAY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/26ISORAY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/17Isoray and University of Cincinnati Physicians Company Sign Research Agreemen..
GL
06/02Second Ten Year Data Report Demonstrates Efficacy of Isoray's Cesium-131 Inte..
GL
05/13ISORAY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13ISORAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,39 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,7 M 45,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ISORAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
IsoRay, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISORAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lori A. Woods Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. McCormick Chairman
Jennifer Streeter Chief Operating Officer & VP-Human Resources
Mark J. Austin Co-CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Jonathan R. Hunt Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISORAY, INC.8.12%46
LONZA GROUP57.81%45 583
CELLTRION, INC.63.54%33 536
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.60%31 504
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.53.05%30 427
MODERNA, INC.241.92%26 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group