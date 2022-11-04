ISP Finance Services : Annual General Meeting and Annual Report – 2021

The Board of Directors of ISP Finance Services Limited advises that the Annual General Meeting originally set for Thursday, November 24, 2022 has been rescheduled to Monday, November 28, 2022 to be held virtually commencing at 11.00 a.m. The Annual Report that was to have been published today November 03, 2022 has experienced some technical delays and will be made available by close of business tomorrow, Friday November 04, 2022. The delay in publishing the Annual Report is sincerely regretted. The details with respect to the registration and login to the Annual General Meeting will be published in the national newspapers and communicated to all shareholders in due course.

Company Secretary for The Board of Directors of ISP Finance Services Limited - November 03, 2022