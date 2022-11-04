Advanced search
    ISP   JME201600074

ISP FINANCE SERVICES LIMITED

(ISP)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-02
16.20 JMD    0.00%
10/24Isp Finance Services : Delay in Publishing 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/15Isp Finance Services : ISP) – Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
ISP Finance Services : Annual General Meeting and Annual Report – 2021

11/04/2022 | 09:02am EDT
The Board of Directors of ISP Finance Services Limited advises that the Annual General Meeting originally set for Thursday, November 24, 2022 has been rescheduled to Monday, November 28, 2022 to be held virtually commencing at 11.00 a.m. The Annual Report that was to have been published today November 03, 2022 has experienced some technical delays and will be made available by close of business tomorrow, Friday November 04, 2022. The delay in publishing the Annual Report is sincerely regretted. The details with respect to the registration and login to the Annual General Meeting will be published in the national newspapers and communicated to all shareholders in due course.

Company Secretary for The Board of Directors of ISP Finance Services Limited - November 03, 2022

ISP Finance Services Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 286 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
Net income 2021 54,4 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net Debt 2021 258 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 701 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,48x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float -
