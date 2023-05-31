ISP Finance Services : Delayed Unaudited 1st Quarter Results ended March 31, 2023

Further to the previous advisory on May 15, 2023 regarding delay in the publication of our Unaudited 1st Quarter Financial Results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023, these results will be published on Friday, June 02, 2023. The Board of Directors apologize for the late filing of the results.
ISP Finance Services Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:01:38 UTC.