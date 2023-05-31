Advanced search
    ISP   JME201600074

ISP FINANCE SERVICES LIMITED

(ISP)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-29
23.98 JMD   +19.01%
ISP Finance Services : Delayed Unaudited 1st Quarter Results ended March 31, 2023

05/31/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Further to the previous advisory on May 15, 2023 regarding delay in the publication of our Unaudited 1st Quarter Financial Results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023, these results will be published on Friday, June 02, 2023. The Board of Directors apologize for the late filing of the results.

Disclaimer

ISP Finance Services Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:01:38 UTC.


All news about ISP FINANCE SERVICES LIMITED
05:02pIsp Finance Services : Delayed Unaudited 1st Quarter Results ended March 31, 2023
05/19Isp Finance Services : ISP) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2..
05/18Isp Finance Services : Board of Directors Appointments
04/04Isp Finance Services : ISP) – Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended Decemb..
02/14Isp Finance Services : ISP) Unaudited Financial statements for the Fourth Quarter Ended De..
02/14ISP Finance Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
02/14ISP Finance Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dece..
2022Isp Finance Services : Debt Raise
2022Isp Finance Services : Debt Raise
2022Isp Finance Services : ISP) – Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2022 at 11a.m.
Financials
Sales 2021 286 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net income 2021 54,4 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net Debt 2021 258 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 518 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,48x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
