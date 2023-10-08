Certain Common Stock of ispace, inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023.

Certain Common Stock of ispace, inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 12-APR-2023 to 8-OCT-2023.



Details:

In connection with the global offering, share lender Takeshi Hakamada, shareholder or stock acquisition right holder INCJ, Incubate Fund No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership, Miwa Onuma, Development Bank of Japan Inc., IF Growth Opportunity Fund I, LP, Takahiro Nakamura, TBS Holdings, Inc., IF SPV No. 1 Investment Partnership, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd. (Special Investment Trust Account Space Frontier Fund), Kazuya Yoshida, ICJ No. 1 Fund Investment Business Co., Ltd. Liability Union, Hinoki Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Dentsu Group Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Sparks Group Inc., Masata Kaneda, Toshiro Shimizu, 10K3D Limited, Junpei Nozaki, Takasago Thermal Gaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Co., Ltd., KDDI Co., Ltd., Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., ispace Fund Investment Business Limited Liability Association, Real Tech Fund No. 1 Investment Business Limited Liability Association, Tomohiro Oshima, Masayasu Ishida, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., THVP-1 Investment Business Limited Liability Union, Blue Marlin Partners Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Real Tech Fund No. 2 Investment Business Limited Liability Union, Julien-Alexandre Lamamy and Ujiie Regarding Ryo, the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to the 180th day (October 8, 2023) after the listing date (including the day) (hereinafter referred to as the "lock-up period"), the global coordinator to the global coordinator in writing, promising not to sell the Company's common stock (excluding, however, lending out the Company's common stock for the purpose of over-allotment) without the written consent of I plan to bring it in.