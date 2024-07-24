ISPD : H1 2024 revenues

ISPD's offering, strengthened by the IT investments made in 2023, remains highly attractive to brands as it meets their new digital marketing needs. The non-renewal of the customer in the USA will have a negligible impact on H2 revenue growth and, supported by a strong sales momentum, the Group expects solid growth in the second half of the year.

Confirmation of the recovery in Technology and Marketing Services, with growth of 14% to €8.0m.

Digital Media Trading services remain the Group's most buoyant market segment. Adjusted for sales relating to the client not renewed in the USA, they continue to post

Breakdown of pro forma sales by market: USA 32% (55% in H1 2023), Latin America 49% (32% in H1 2023), Europe 19% (13% in H1 2023).

The figures for the first half of 2024 show ISPD capabilities to continue its growth dynamics, compensating volume losses as a result of the turnover in the client portfolio as usual in the sector, thanks to a wide geographical presence and its offer of

Pro forma sales calculated by reintegrating the advertising space sales in Mexico, invoiced to clients directly by the publisher since the second half of 2021 under the new law on advertising transparency that has since been amended. ISPD Mexico started billing again advertising space to clients since October 2023.

Next date:

H1 2024 results, October 10, 2024 (before stock market opening)

About ISPD

ISPD is a marketing and communications services group that reshapes the relationship between people and brands. Our agencies combine cognitive science and creativity to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients. We have a multidisciplinary team of over 500 experts in research, data science, storytelling, shopper marketing, gaming, media, technology solutions and consulting to deliver innovative results for our clients. The group is listed on Euronext Growth, Paris (ALISP).

If you want to know more, visit us at ispd.com

Contact ISPD CALYPTUS Jordi Ustrell Mathieu CALLEUX / Darius DINU jordi.ustrell@ispd.com Tél. : +33 1 53 65 68 68 shareholders@ispd.com accionistas@ispd.com ispd@calyptus.net

ispd.com | @ispdglobal