Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ISPD Network, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALISP   ES0109429037

ISPD NETWORK, S.A.

(ALISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISPD Network S A : Calendario de comunicación financiera 2022

02/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISPD

2022 Financial Calendar

Madrid, February 7, 2022, 8:00Pm - The ISPD Group (ISIN ES0109429037, PEA-PME eligible), the marketing content and technology market leader in Southern Europe and the Americas, is today announcing its financial reporting schedule for 2022.

2021 full-year sales

March 10, 2022

2021 full-year results

April 15, 2022

Annual Shareholders Meeting

June, 2022

2022 first-half sales

July 28, 2022

2022 first-half results

October 13, 2022

Financial publications will be released before the opening up of markets. This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

About ISPD

Born from the merger of digital marketing and advertising businesses under the Rebold and Antevenio brands within the ISP Digital Group, ISPD is an innovative data-driven communication, marketing and e- commerce company with a presence in Southern Europe, the United States and Latin America. It generates growth opportunities for brands based on a deep knowledge of consumers, marketing technologies and data ecosystems.

In 2020, Antevenio recorded consolidated revenues of €90 million. ISPD has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since February 15, 2007 (ISIN: ES0109429037).

Contacts

ISPD

CALYPTUS

Juan Rodés

Mathieu CALLEUX / Nicolas HELIN

Tél. : + 34 91 414 91 91

Tél. : +33 1 53 65 68 68

shareholders@antevenio.com/

ispd@calyptus.net

accionistas@antevenio.com

Disclaimer

Antevenio SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISPD NETWORK, S.A.
05:02aISPD NETWORK S A : Calendario de comunicación financiera 2022
PU
2021ANTEVENIO S A : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on Nove..
PU
2021ANTEVENIO S A : Report of the Board of Directors on the modification of the articles of as..
PU
2021ANTEVENIO S A : Call of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, Antevenio S.A., N..
PU
2021ANTEVENIO S A : Resolutions to be proposed to the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be..
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Macy's, Boeing, RioTinto, Virgin Galactic, Nestlé...
2021ANTEVENIO S A : Interim Financial Statements for the Period ended 30 June 2021(15/10/2021)
PU
2021ANTEVENIO S A : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2021 (15/10/2021)
PU
2021ANTEVENIO S A : 2021 half-year earnings
PU
2021ANTEVENIO, S.A. : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 3,47 M 3,97 M 3,97 M
Net Debt 2021 0,64 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 68,8 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 3,25%
Chart ISPD NETWORK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ISPD Network, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISPD NETWORK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 77,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Monge Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Rodés Vilà Chairman
Rubén Orta Group Chief Technology Officer
Vincent Bazi Director
Juan Rodés Miracle Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISPD NETWORK, S.A.17.26%79
WPP PLC4.69%18 066
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.41%17 798
OMNICOM GROUP INC.4.74%16 454
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-2.40%14 392
CYBERAGENT, INC.-23.30%6 450