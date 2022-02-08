ISPD Network S A : Calendario de comunicación financiera 2022

ISPD

2022 Financial Calendar

Madrid, February 7, 2022, 8:00Pm - The ISPD Group (ISIN ES0109429037, PEA-PME eligible), the marketing content and technology market leader in Southern Europe and the Americas, is today announcing its financial reporting schedule for 2022.

• 2021 full-year sales March 10, 2022 • 2021 full-year results April 15, 2022 • Annual Shareholders Meeting June, 2022 • 2022 first-half sales July 28, 2022 • 2022 first-half results October 13, 2022

Financial publications will be released before the opening up of markets. This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

About ISPD

Born from the merger of digital marketing and advertising businesses under the Rebold and Antevenio brands within the ISP Digital Group, ISPD is an innovative data-driven communication, marketing and e- commerce company with a presence in Southern Europe, the United States and Latin America. It generates growth opportunities for brands based on a deep knowledge of consumers, marketing technologies and data ecosystems.

In 2020, Antevenio recorded consolidated revenues of €90 million. ISPD has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since February 15, 2007 (ISIN: ES0109429037).

