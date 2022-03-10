ISPD Network S A : Los ingresos proforma de 2021 aumentaron un 36% en ISPD

ISPD

2021 pro forma revenues up 36%

Madrid, March 10 2022 - 5:40 am - ISPD(ISIN ES0109429037), a global marketing and communications group, reported today its revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Year Ended Pro-forma December 31, revenues 2021 In million euros 2021 2021(3) 2020(4) Change % Publishing 7.3 7.3 6.1 +20% Marketing Technology and Services 16.5 16.5 20.1 -18% Digital Media Trading 99.8 115.9 63.7 +82% Consolidated revenues (1) 106.2 122.2 89.9 +36% Net revenues (2) 105.7 121.7 89.5 +36%

Excluding reported intragroup sales: €17.4m Revenues less discounts on advertising sales Pro forma sales in 2021 calculated by reintegrating the €16m of advertising space sales in Mexico, invoiced to clients directly by the media since the second half of 2021 under the new law on advertising transparency Pro forma 2020 revenues including full year Rebold sales and excluding intra-group sales

ISPD had a strong year, led by its Digital Media trading divisions around the globe. "We had a very strong 2021, where

we saw strong demand for our digital marketing, media, content, and ecommerce services. The year has accelerated

our growth plan", said Andrea Monge, CEO of ISPD. "The vaccination roll-out across the globe has given our customers

confidence and a new outlook in their need for digital transformation. As brands evaluate how to reach consumers and accelerate their digital footprint, we have seen an increase in demand for digital marketing consulting, media

buying services, and alignment with ecommerce strategies across all the markets we operate in".

2021 Financial Highlights

Full-year consolidated net revenue of €105.7m and €121.7m on a pro forma basis, representing an annual increase of 36%.

consolidated net revenue of €105.7m and €121.7m on a pro forma basis, representing an annual increase of 36%. Revenue breakdown by market: USA 46% (41% in 2020), Latin America 34% (30 in 2020), Europe 20% (29% in 2020). USA and Latin America had a strong recovery from 2020, commanding 80% of the Group's revenue.

Digital Media services (media buying and planning, content marketing, performance marketing) resonated the most with customers' needs, driving 82% YoY growth compared to 2020.

The acquisition of Happyfication in the fourth quarter made a significant contribution to ISPD's strategic planning and media services, creating better results for customers and streamlining operations.

Affiliate marketing solutions had a 20% increase YoY, with revenues of €7.3m on a pro forma basis (+20%), despite the slow recovery of the hospitality sector - one of the core segments being served by the division.

The European business has been slower to recover, which reflected notably in a decline of Marketing Technology and Services revenues of 18%, at €16.5. The Spanish market, in particular, is in the process of realigning its offer to meet the changing needs of customers better.

Outlook

ISPD expects to significantly improve 2021 results, which will be presented on April 28, 2022 (vs. 14 April as initially

scheduled) to coincide with the Group's strategic plan presentation and launch of its new brand identity.

Next date: 2021 FY results on April 28, 2022 (before stock market opening)