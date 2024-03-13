ISPD posts further double-digit growth, with pro forma revenues up 17% in 2023
Madrid, March 14, 2024 - 8h00 - ISPD (ISIN ES0109429037), a global cognitive marketing group, today presents its revenues for FY 2023, ending December 31, 2023.
(In million euros)
2023
2022
Change
Consolidated revenues (1)
140.6
106.4
+32%
Net revenues (2)
140.0
105.9
+32%
Net pro forma revenues (3)
166.2
142.2
+17%
Pro forma revenues by segment
Publishing
5.7
7.5
-24%
Technologie et Services Marketing
15.5
14.9
+4%
Digital Media Trading
162.1
138.5
+17%
- Excluding intra-group sales: €16.5m (€18.3m in 2022)
- Revenues less volume discounts on ad sales
- Pro forma sales calculated by reintegrating the advertising space sales in Mexico, invoiced to clients directly by the publisher since the second half of 2021 under the new law on advertising transparency that has since been amended. ISPD Mexico started billing again advertising space to clients since October 2023.
"ISPD's continued outperformance of the global digital advertising market illustrates the relevance of our solutions for advertisers, who are increasingly prioritizing direct relationships with their customers through data. We also benefit from a strong geographic footprint in the most dynamic markets: the USA and Latin America," says Andrea Monge, CEO of ISPD.
2023 highlights ____________________________________________________________________________
• Pro forma net revenues of 166.2 million euros, representing annual growth of 17%.
• Strongly outperforming the digital advertising market, whose worldwide growth is estimated at less than 10% in 2023.
• Favourable geographic footprint, with positioning in the most dynamic regions, particularly the USA and Latin America. The breakdown of pro forma sales by market is as follows: USA 42% (43% in 2022), Latin America 46% (41% in 2022), Europe 13% (16% in 2022). ISPD is present in 4 of the 6 countries in the world where digital advertising is growing fastest in 2023: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.1
• Growth driven by the Digital Media Trading segment (+17% to €162 million pro forma), combining the entry of new accounts and increased investments by existing customers.
• Rapid integration of Rocket PPC, acquired last October, with commercial synergies having a positive impact on sales for all Group entities.
1 Source Statista 2024 « Fastest growing digital advertising markets worldwide in 2023"
Outlook __________________________________________________________________________________
ISPD reminds that major investments in information systems were made in the first half of 2023: automation tools in the USA, cybersecurity for all sites, AI-based systems for strategic planning, decision-making tools and process automation. As these investments have been fully expensed, the Group expects stable earnings for 2023, despite the increase in revenues. In 2024, ISPD intends to maintain its development momentum and continue to outperform the global digital advertising market, thanks to its offering tailored to the new needs of brands and its geographic positioning in the most buoyant markets.
Next date:
FY 2023 results, April 25, 2024 (before stock market opening)
About ISPD
ISPD is a cognitive marketing group redefining how people and brands relate. We blend cognitive science and creativity to provide our customers with end-to-end capabilities across our network of agencies. Our 500+ multidisciplinary experts from research, data science, strategic planning, creative storytelling, shopper marketing, gaming, media, technology solutions, and consulting deliver breakthrough results for our clients.
Visit us at ispd.comto learn more.
