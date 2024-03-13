ISPD posts further double-digit growth, with pro forma revenues up 17% in 2023

Madrid, March 14, 2024 - 8h00 - ISPD (ISIN ES0109429037), a global cognitive marketing group, today presents its revenues for FY 2023, ending December 31, 2023.

(In million euros) 2023 2022 Change Consolidated revenues (1) 140.6 106.4 +32% Net revenues (2) 140.0 105.9 +32% Net pro forma revenues (3) 166.2 142.2 +17% Pro forma revenues by segment Publishing 5.7 7.5 -24% Technologie et Services Marketing 15.5 14.9 +4% Digital Media Trading 162.1 138.5 +17%

Excluding intra-group sales: €16.5m (€18.3m in 2022) Revenues less volume discounts on ad sales Pro forma sales calculated by reintegrating the advertising space sales in Mexico, invoiced to clients directly by the publisher since the second half of 2021 under the new law on advertising transparency that has since been amended. ISPD Mexico started billing again advertising space to clients since October 2023.

"ISPD's continued outperformance of the global digital advertising market illustrates the relevance of our solutions for advertisers, who are increasingly prioritizing direct relationships with their customers through data. We also benefit from a strong geographic footprint in the most dynamic markets: the USA and Latin America," says Andrea Monge, CEO of ISPD.

2023 highlights ____________________________________________________________________________

• Pro forma net revenues of 166.2 million euros, representing annual growth of 17%.

• Strongly outperforming the digital advertising market, whose worldwide growth is estimated at less than 10% in 2023.

• Favourable geographic footprint, with positioning in the most dynamic regions, particularly the USA and Latin America. The breakdown of pro forma sales by market is as follows: USA 42% (43% in 2022), Latin America 46% (41% in 2022), Europe 13% (16% in 2022). ISPD is present in 4 of the 6 countries in the world where digital advertising is growing fastest in 2023: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.1

• Growth driven by the Digital Media Trading segment (+17% to €162 million pro forma), combining the entry of new accounts and increased investments by existing customers.

• Rapid integration of Rocket PPC, acquired last October, with commercial synergies having a positive impact on sales for all Group entities.

1 Source Statista 2024 « Fastest growing digital advertising markets worldwide in 2023"

