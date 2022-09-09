ISPD Network S A : unveils its new website

ISPD unveils its new website

ISPD unveils its new website Madrid, September 9, 2022 - 8:30 am - ISPD (ISIN ES0109429037), a global cognitive marketing group, presents its new website. Following the change of name earlier this year, intended to clarify and promote the development of the brands of the different business units, especially Antevenio and Rebold, ISPD has launched a new information portal. This modern and accessible portal illustrates the Group's activities and, in its "Investors" section, provides financial information: press releases, financial reports, regulated information, as well as information for shareholders on how to participate in General Meetings. This information is available in English and French at: https://ispd.com/investors/ Next date: 2022 half-year earnings, October 13 2022 (before stock market opening) About ISPD ISPD is a cognitive marketing group redefining how people and brands relate. We blend cognitive science and creativity to provide our customers with end-to-end capabilities across our network of agencies. Our 500+ multidisciplinary experts from research, data science, strategic planning, creative storytelling, shopper marketing, gaming, media, technology solutions, and consulting deliver breakthrough results for our clients. Visit us at ispd.com to learn more.

