  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ISPD Network, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALISP   ES0109429037

ISPD NETWORK, S.A.

(ALISP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
4.120 EUR    0.00%
07/28ISPD NETWORK, S.A. : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/27ISPD : pro forma revenues up 26% in the first half of 2022
PU
06/23ISPD NETWORK, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISPD Network S A : unveils its new website

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
ISPD unveils its new website
09 Sep 2022 08:59 CEST

Company Name

ISPD NETWORK

ISN

ES0109429037

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALISP

ISPD unveils its new website Madrid, September 9, 2022 - 8:30 am - ISPD (ISIN ES0109429037), a global cognitive marketing group, presents its new website. Following the change of name earlier this year, intended to clarify and promote the development of the brands of the different business units, especially Antevenio and Rebold, ISPD has launched a new information portal. This modern and accessible portal illustrates the Group's activities and, in its "Investors" section, provides financial information: press releases, financial reports, regulated information, as well as information for shareholders on how to participate in General Meetings. This information is available in English and French at: https://ispd.com/investors/ Next date: 2022 half-year earnings, October 13 2022 (before stock market opening) About ISPD ISPD is a cognitive marketing group redefining how people and brands relate. We blend cognitive science and creativity to provide our customers with end-to-end capabilities across our network of agencies. Our 500+ multidisciplinary experts from research, data science, strategic planning, creative storytelling, shopper marketing, gaming, media, technology solutions, and consulting deliver breakthrough results for our clients. Visit us at ispd.com to learn more.

220909ispdcpwebsiteen.pdf

Source

ISPD

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Antevenio SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 110 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 5,00 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
Net cash 2022 16,9 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 60,7 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 2,24%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Monge Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Rodés Vilà Chairman
Rubén Orta Group Chief Technology Officer
Vincent Bazi Director
Juan Rodés Miracle Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISPD NETWORK, S.A.4.57%61
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-7.34%13 907
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.56%12 661
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.23%11 521
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-26.01%10 835
WPP PLC-33.18%9 338