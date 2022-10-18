Advanced search
    ISPC   US45032V1089

ISPECIMEN INC.

(ISPC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
1.560 USD   +4.00%
07:35aiSpecimen to Participate in the ThinkEquity Conference on October 26, 2022
NE
10/04ISpecimen Launches Marketplace Onsite Program to Optimize Biospecimen Procurement Process for Sample Providers
AQ
09/26Top Premarket Gainers
MT
iSpecimen to Participate in the ThinkEquity Conference on October 26, 2022

10/18/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Lexington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, Interim CEO and CFO of iSpecimen, will present at the ThinkEquity Conference to be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen's management team, please contact your appropriate ThinkEquity representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140932


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,95 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 13,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 63,4%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ianelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracy Curley Chief Financial Officer
Andrew L. Ross Chairman
Benjamin Bielak Chief Information Officer
David Wages Chief Medical Officer
