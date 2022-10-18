iSpecimen to Participate in the ThinkEquity Conference on October 26, 2022

Lexington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, Interim CEO and CFO of iSpecimen, will present at the ThinkEquity Conference to be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen's management team, please contact your appropriate ThinkEquity representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Allison Soss

iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Raquel Cona / Shana Marino

iSpecimen@kcsa.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140932