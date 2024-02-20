Ispire Technology Inc. provided revenue guidance for the year ending June 30, 2024. Revenue for cannabis vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million, representing growth of 100% to 125% from fiscal year 2023. Revenue for tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $95 million to $105 million, representing growth in the range of 33% to 47% from fiscal year 2023.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.62 USD
|-3.25%
|+8.90%
|-4.20%
|Feb. 20
|Earnings Flash (ISPR) ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY Reports Q2 Revenue $41.7M
|MT
|Feb. 20
|Ispire Technology Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2024
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.20%
|652 M $
|-4.72%
|139 B $
|+0.97%
|20 086 M $
|-15.85%
|4 081 M $
|+1.15%
|1 832 M $
|-1.68%
|1 787 M $
|+29.83%
|1 679 M $
|-26.69%
|1 222 M $
|0.00%
|669 M $
|-14.43%
|466 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Ispire Technology Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Ispire Technology Inc.
- Ispire Technology Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2024