Ispire Technology Inc. provided revenue guidance for the year ending June 30, 2024. Revenue for cannabis vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million, representing growth of 100% to 125% from fiscal year 2023. Revenue for tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $95 million to $105 million, representing growth in the range of 33% to 47% from fiscal year 2023.