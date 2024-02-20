Ispire Technology Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 41.69 million compared to USD 31.9 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 4.02 million compared to USD 0.130242 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 84.55 million compared to USD 58.84 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.4 million compared to USD 2.13 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.