Ispire Technology Inc. is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Companyâs cannabis products are vaping hardware. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the brand name Ispire. Its tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name. The Companyâs products are vapor devices, a category that includes closed-system vaping devices (non-cigarlike), vaping components, and open-system vaping devices. The Companyâs products use the Company's bottom dual coil (BDC) technology which uses bottom dual coils to provide much higher temperature and expanded heating that achieves much greater flavor and vapor production. The Companyâs Ispire cannabis vapor products use the Companyâs patented Ducore (Dual Coil) technology for cannabis vaporizers. This technology enables users to create massive plumes of vaping without burning cannabis oil.

