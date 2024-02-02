Collaboration Brings Together Ispire's Dual Tank SWTCH ONE with Unique Oils from Hidden Hills and Its "Friends" – Plug 'n Play, Packwoods, Big Chief and LA Traffic

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: ISPR ), a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and precision dosing, and Hidden Hills , one of the leading cannabis brands in the U.S., have teamed up to launch an innovative cannabis and hemp vaping experience for consumers: Hidden Hills & Friends. The Hidden Hills & Friends collaboration marries Ispire's dual-tank SWTCH ONE with a variety of select cannabis and hemp oils from Hidden Hills and its legendary friends – Plug 'n Play , Packwoods , Big Chief and LA Traffic .

"Infused with the latest Ispire ONE technology, we believe our all-in-one, SWTCH ONE transcends the typical vaping device – it represents the future," said Ispire Technology Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang . "By combining our innovative dual tank system with the highest quality oils from Hidden Hills and its friends, this collaboration will bring consumers more vaping experiences that cannot be found anywhere else in the world."

"We teamed up with Ispire because the SWTCH ONE sets a new standard in dual-flavor technology and pushes the boundaries of what is possible – and we only want the very best for our friends," said Hidden Hills Chief of Sales and Partner, Ali Turner. "This collaboration is set to redefine customization by empowering consumers with unparalleled choice through the device's groundbreaking switch mechanism."

Ispire's SWTCH ONE is a dual tank all-in-one vaping device that provides consumers with the ability to seamlessly transition between two 1.5mL oil tanks, or blend both for a unique, customized experience. The device is powered by Ispire's cutting-edge TerpTech heating system, which is designed to deliver rich, consistent vapor. With transparent oil windows, cannabis and hemp consumers will also have clear visibility of levels in each tank, ensuring effortless monitoring.

Hidden Hills plans to launch "Hidden Hills and Friends" on February 14, 2024 with an exclusive event at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information about the event is available at www.hiddenhillsclub.com.

About Hidden Hills

Hidden Hills Club is more than a destination; we are an open invitation for introspection, connection, and self-care. Often, when striving to achieve our goals, we lose sight of ourselves and our needs. Hidden Hills products are designed to be your oasis, allowing you to recharge your mind, body, and spirits. Our alternative cannabis portfolio offers a blend of premium disposables and edible products that balance flavor and potency. With a variety of options carefully crafted with your needs and preferences in mind, Hidden Hills Club provides an all-inclusive escape from a hectic work week or an opportunity to find a little slice of 'you' time on the weekend. All products undergo full panel third party lab-testing and adhere to the highest standards of quality and potency. You can rest assured that with every dose, you've chosen a safe and reliable product that will deliver consistent and effective results. For more information, visit https://hiddenhills.club/ .



About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

