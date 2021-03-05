Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Isra Vision AG    ISR   DE0005488100

ISRA VISION AG

(ISR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Achieve unprecedented process stability with complete production transparency: React immediately to pending problems and benefit from highest yields at the lowest cost

03/05/2021 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. 804, March 2021

Gesa Felseisgfelseis@isravision.com+49 9131 977 959 26

YieldViewer identifies and specifies process deviations in real time

Achieve unprecedented process stability with complete production transparency: React immediately to pending problems and benefit from highest yields at the lowest cost

Today, manufacturers require a quick overview of the status quo of their production. With its YieldViewer, ISRA VISION provides a software module for the evaluation of key data in real time for the entire PV production. In a fast graphical live overview, the system shows the distribution of production quality and other key data of the connected systems. As a part of the Connected Photovoltaics 4.0 solutions, the YieldViewer also provides more process transparency.

The challenge today is that manufacturers need to constantly monitor their complex production processes. In reality however, the lines are generally still inspected and maintained one after the other in a predefined order. If a system is not running ideally, the production mangers do not always notice this straight away and production on the line continues despite the defects. As a result, the defect rate may rise, the produced quality may decrease and the yield may be reduced.

It is therefore all the more important for the manufacturers to gain a precise overview of their production plants.

This therefore requires a high level of process transparency: Which line is losing the most yield? How can priorities for troubleshooting be determined best? Which defects are there even? Can the defect be rectified with the personnel that is on hand or is it a serious defect? The YieldViewer software module provides the answers to these questions, making it easy to identify deviations in the process quality of the individual plants.

The solution gives the user a quick live overview of their production and provides all production data in real time. If the systems in the plants are not running ideally, this immediately becomes clear in the YieldViewer.

If necessary, detailed data on the individual systems can be called up with a click of a mouse.

No. 804, March 2021 Gesa Felseisgfelseis@isravision.com+49 9131 977 959 26

The source of errors can be identified quickly. Example: If the "finger interruption" error message appears frequently during the print inspection, the print sieve is likely clogged. This error is relatively easy to rectify.

The tool clearly shows which defects occur most in deviating systems and cause a depreciation in quality.

Detailed error reports from individual systems provide an insight into the process deviation. The user therefore knows where immediate intervention is necessary and most economical.

Prioritizing resource deviations - using resources in a targeted manner

The process knowledge provided by the YieldViewer allows the plant personnel to act efficiently.

Unimportant activities and the elimination of less important sources of errors can be postponed. Reject rates and yield losses are avoided and targeted optimization measures are made possible.

As a part of the Connected Photovoltaics (CPV) 4.0 solutions, the YieldViewer makes a significant contribution to increased productivity and complete production transparency in the spirit of Industry 4.0. All inspection systems from ISRA VISION support the connection to the Connected Photovoltaics 4.0 solutions.

The solutions enable the interconnected evaluation of the data from all process lines and the parallel central controlling and monitoring of all measurement processes.

Images

804_1

Identify underperforming systems in real-time

Disclaimer

ISRA Vision AG published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 16:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISRA VISION AG
11:11aISRA VISION  : Reliable 3D measurement process guarantees quality for high-grade..
PU
11:11aACHIEVE UNPRECEDENTED PROCESS STABIL : React immediately to pending problems and..
PU
03/03ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/03DGAP-PVR  : ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
02/24DGAP-PVR  : ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
02/15ISRA VISION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
02/02ISRA VISION  : FY20 Attributable Profit Tumbles On Lower Sales Amid COVID-19
MT
01/28ISRA VISION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
01/14100% DEFECT DETECTION : Multiview functions ensure full-coverage inspections for..
PU
2020ISRA VISION  : Stronger global presence and accelerated innovations for smart fa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2020 9,43 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 9,67 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 258 M 1 245 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,48x
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 7,50%
Chart ISRA VISION AG
Duration : Period :
Isra Vision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRA VISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00 €
Last Close Price 47,72 €
Spread / Highest target 4,78%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enis Ersü Chief Executive Officer
Martin Heinrich Head-Finance
Heribert J. Wiedenhues Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giet Head-Research & Development
Frank Meyer Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRA VISION AG-0.13%1 258
ADOBE INC.-12.21%210 178
TWILIO INC.2.23%58 994
AUTODESK, INC.-13.07%58 367
WORKDAY INC.-3.86%55 975
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.71%39 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ