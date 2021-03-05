Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Isra Vision AG    ISR   DE0005488100

ISRA VISION AG

(ISR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isra Vision : Reliable 3D measurement process guarantees quality for high-grade injection-molded components

03/05/2021 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. 806, February 2021

Gesa Felseisgfelseis@isravision.com+49 (9131) 977 959-26

Form measurement and defect detection for glossy surfaces

Reliable 3D measurement process guarantees quality for high-grade injection-molded components

Stringent quality demands are placed on components with glossy and reflective surfaces. Reflective and curved surfaces are often extremely sensitive and therefore difficult to inspect - yet precise quality control procedures are vital for manufacturers. With its SpecGAGE3D product family, ISRA VISION provides the ideal solution for quality inspections of reflective surfaces, for example, injection-molded components.

Reflective and glossy surfaces often enable the creation of high-quality and individual designs. As such, the demand for products with reflective surfaces is increasing continuously. These include housing parts for electronic devices, displays, rear-view mirrors, or deflection mirrors in head-up displays, as well as car exterior components such as B pillars, panels, decorative trims, tank caps, or headlights. Today, piano black as a high-gloss variant of plastic surfaces in vehicle interiors has become almost standard in high-quality automobile construction.

These products are usually manufactured using injection molding processes, where hot, liquid plastics are injected into a form or mold and then left to cool and harden. After the plastic has cooled completely and the mold has been opened, the hardened plastic ideally has the exact form to perfectly fit the hollow space in the vehicle. However, processing errors can result in numerous faults and defects on the component.

Manufacturers must differentiate between two challenges when it comes to quality control:

First challenge: Reliably detect cosmetic defects

Cosmetic defects, such as burrs on the joints, impurities, or inclusions, are often caused by incorrect injection pressure. It depends on the component whether these defects can be rectified in downstream processes or if they are insignificant. For non-transparent components, or if they are polished, painted, or coated after the injection molding stage, surface defects are often not relevant at this stage of the process.

No. 806, February 2021 Gesa Felseisgfelseis@isravision.com+49 (9131) 977 959-26

However, this is not the case for defects which occur after coating or painting, including scratches or orange-peel effects. These cosmetic defects on glossy components are easily apparent to the human eye. Yet common inspection procedures such as strip projection or photogrammetry that are based on diffuse reflection, are barely able to detect them and transform them into usable measurement data. Measuring processes such as white-light interferometry are rarely viable here due to their often insufficient measurement field size. At the same time, manual surface inspection of these parts is a laborious, expensive, and error-prone procedure.

Second challenge: Reliably detect form defects

Unwanted deformations remain one of the typical defects of injection-molded components. Among other causes, these can occur when the temperature of the mold or in the injected plastic is not set correctly.

Distortions and indents can also emerge if the surface collapses. For example, if the injected plastic mass in deeper areas of the component shrinks or not enough plastic was injected.

When it comes to optical components such as head-up displays, distortions in the millidiopter range can significantly impair the component function. In contrast to cosmetic defects, these distortions cannot be seen by the naked eye, thereby prohibiting manual inspection.

Deflectometry detects both the form and any defects in a single measurement step

Phase-measuring deflectometry is a particularly reliable process for measuring reflective or partially reflective surfaces. With its SpecGAGE3D sensor range, ISRA VISION has set new standards and perfected the process.

The system projects stripe patterns onto the reflective surfaces to be inspected. The reflective stripe pattern is then recorded by multiple cameras from different perspectives and evaluated. Based on the distortion of the recorded stripe pattern, the topology of the component can be calculated.

The topology determined through this process is then compared to the CAD model - a digital twin of the component - in just a few seconds. A height difference map, accurate to the micrometer, illustrates the deviations from the expected model. At the same time, the sensor detects local roughness and cosmetic defects on the surface.

No. 806, February 2021 Gesa Felseisgfelseis@isravision.com+49 (9131) 977 959-26

In a time-saving single measurement step, SpecGAGE3D reliably detects the form and any defects on high-gloss injection-molded components, and other reflective or transparent components. By comparing the images to the CAD model, the system detects pitch deviations down to the millidiopter range, with local defects being detected right down to the nanometer range. Paint defects, inclusions, injection defects, and other faults are detected, classified, and documented quickly and reliably. The conclusions drawn from these inspections allow the processes to be adjusted quickly, thereby optimizing productivity - resources and machine running times are saved. Moreover, shorter measurement times enable higher cycle rates to be achieved. This complete measurement process puts zero-defect quality within reach - both from a technical and economic standpoint.

Images

806_1.jpg

Deflectometric inspection of high-gloss B pillars

®ISRA VISION

806_2.jpg

The height and curvature deviation map of a deflection

mirror

®ISRA VISION

No. 806, February 2021 Gesa Felseisgfelseis@isravision.com+49 (9131) 977 959-26

806_3.jpg

Defect detection on headlight casing; typical defect size:

70-100 µm

®ISRA VISION

806_4.jpg

High-gloss panels in vehicle interiors

®ISRA VISION

Disclaimer

ISRA Vision AG published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 16:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISRA VISION AG
11:11aISRA VISION  : Reliable 3D measurement process guarantees quality for high-grade..
PU
11:11aACHIEVE UNPRECEDENTED PROCESS STABIL : React immediately to pending problems and..
PU
03/03ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/03DGAP-PVR  : ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
02/24DGAP-PVR  : ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
02/15ISRA VISION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
02/02ISRA VISION  : FY20 Attributable Profit Tumbles On Lower Sales Amid COVID-19
MT
01/28ISRA VISION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
01/14100% DEFECT DETECTION : Multiview functions ensure full-coverage inspections for..
PU
2020ISRA VISION  : Stronger global presence and accelerated innovations for smart fa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2020 9,43 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 9,67 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 258 M 1 245 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,48x
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 7,50%
Chart ISRA VISION AG
Duration : Period :
Isra Vision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRA VISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00 €
Last Close Price 47,72 €
Spread / Highest target 4,78%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enis Ersü Chief Executive Officer
Martin Heinrich Head-Finance
Heribert J. Wiedenhues Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giet Head-Research & Development
Frank Meyer Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRA VISION AG-0.13%1 258
ADOBE INC.-12.21%210 178
TWILIO INC.2.23%58 994
AUTODESK, INC.-13.07%58 367
WORKDAY INC.-3.86%55 975
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.71%39 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ